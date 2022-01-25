U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022

His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, speaks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. The symposium is hosted each year by a different member of the Association of African Air Forces. The symposium first started in 2011 in Ethiopia, and had its last in-person event in 2019 in Kenya. Due to COVID travel restrictions, the 2021 Symposium was held virtually and co-hosted by Tunisia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

