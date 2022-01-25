Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 [Image 8 of 21]

    U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, speaks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. The symposium is hosted each year by a different member of the Association of African Air Forces. The symposium first started in 2011 in Ethiopia, and had its last in-person event in 2019 in Kenya. Due to COVID travel restrictions, the 2021 Symposium was held virtually and co-hosted by Tunisia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 23:38
    Location: KIGALI, RW 
    This work, U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS

    Africa
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Rwanda
    African Air Chief Symposium
    AACS 22

