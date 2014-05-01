U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022

Peter H. Vrooman, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda, gives opening remarks during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. U.S. Air Forces Africa conducts multilateral military-to-military engagements and security assistance with African air forces in order to build aviation capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

Date Posted: 01.25.2022
Location: KIGALI, RW