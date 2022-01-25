U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022

Rwandan Air Force Lt. Gen. Jean Jacques Mupenzi, Rwandan Air Chief of Staff, gives opening remarks during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. The symposium synergizes the expertise of the U.S. and African partner nations to improve professional air knowledge and skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

