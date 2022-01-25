U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, listens to opening introductions during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

