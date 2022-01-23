U.S. Air Force Capt. Iraida Alvarez, 156th Wing chaplain, plays guitar in front of New Jersey Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcons, from the 177th Fighter Wing, Jan. 23, 2022 at the Muñiz Air National Guard Base in San Juan, PR. The F-16s were flown to Puerto Rico for the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 22:09 Photo ID: 7022428 VIRIN: 220123-Z-NR739-1007 Resolution: 5325x3554 Size: 2.63 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.