    New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission [Image 11 of 14]

    New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force F-16 crew chiefs from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard sit under an F-16C Fighting Falcon Jan. 23, 2022, at the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, PR. The F-16s were flown to Puerto Rico for the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    VIRIN: 220123-Z-NR739-1058
    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    108th Wing
    Jersey ACEs

