U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard sit on the flight line at the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, PR, Jan. 23, 2022. The 177FW F-16s were flown to Puerto Rico for the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 22:10 Photo ID: 7022427 VIRIN: 220123-Z-NR739-1019 Resolution: 5609x3155 Size: 4.83 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.