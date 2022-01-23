U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard sit on the flight line at the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, PR, Jan. 23, 2022. The 177FW F-16s were flown to Puerto Rico for the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7022427
|VIRIN:
|220123-Z-NR739-1019
|Resolution:
|5609x3155
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
