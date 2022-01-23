A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, receives fuel from another NJ ANG aircraft, a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 108th Wing Jan. 23, 2022, enroute to Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. The NJ ANG fighter jets and tanker aircraft flew to the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, PR, for the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 22:12 Photo ID: 7022420 VIRIN: 220123-Z-NR739-1255 Resolution: 1817x3230 Size: 1.44 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.