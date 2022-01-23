New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory "Gator” Poston, 177th Operations Group commander, sits in the boom pod of a 108th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker to watch F-16C Fighting Falcons, from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, fly from Puerto Rico Jan. 23, 2022. The NJ ANG fighter jets and tanker aircraft flew to Puerto Rico for the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

