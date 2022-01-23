A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter pilot, from the 119th Fighter Squadron, and a maintainer from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard review documents before a training flight Jan. 23, 2022, at the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, PR. The F-16s were flown to Puerto Rico for the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 22:12
|Photo ID:
|7022423
|VIRIN:
|220123-Z-NR739-1130
|Resolution:
|4431x2958
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
