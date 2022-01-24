Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220124-N-CZ759-1090 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2022) – Airman Simbiat Simmons, from New York, uses a needle gun to remove rust from a pad eye of the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:06
    Photo ID: 7021353
    VIRIN: 220124-N-CZ759-1090
    Resolution: 4893x3262
    Size: 858.2 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

