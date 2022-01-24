220124-N-CZ759-1012 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2022) – Sailors fake lines in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|01.24.2022
|01.25.2022 10:06
|7021345
|220124-N-CZ759-1012
|3885x2590
|865.83 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
