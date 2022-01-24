220124-N-CZ759-1062 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2022) – Airman Colton Marrasco, from Tucson, Ariz., right, and Airman Apprentice Jesus Medinasanchez, from Nogales, Ariz., left, clean pad eyes on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

