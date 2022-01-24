Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220124-N-CZ759-1069 [Image 7 of 9]

    220124-N-CZ759-1069

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220124-N-CZ759-1069 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Mark Agpalasin, from New York, cleans pad eyes on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:06
    Photo ID: 7021351
    VIRIN: 220124-N-CZ759-1069
    Resolution: 5358x3572
    Size: 968.64 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220124-N-CZ759-1069 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

