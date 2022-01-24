220124-N-CZ759-1069 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Mark Agpalasin, from New York, cleans pad eyes on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|01.24.2022
|01.25.2022 10:06
|7021351
|220124-N-CZ759-1069
|5358x3572
|968.64 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
This work, 220124-N-CZ759-1069 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
