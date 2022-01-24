220124-N-CZ759-1033 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Binns directs a forklift in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)220124-N-CZ759-1033 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Binns directs a forklift in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:06 Photo ID: 7021348 VIRIN: 220124-N-CZ759-1033 Resolution: 4271x2847 Size: 896.81 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220124-N-CZ759-1033 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.