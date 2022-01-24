220124-N-CZ759-1026 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jose Cinco, from Lynwood, Calif., ties a banner to the brow of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)M

