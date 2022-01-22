Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Hunter Day 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220122-N-JR318-1025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Kaley Coustaut, from Orange, California, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, removes access panels on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 02:24
    Photo ID: 7019191
    VIRIN: 220122-N-JR318-1025
    Resolution: 3851x3081
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 27 of 27], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

