220122-N-JR318-1025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Kaley Coustaut, from Orange, California, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, removes access panels on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

Date Taken: 01.22.2022