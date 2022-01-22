220122-N-NO874-1118 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 11)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2022 02:24 Photo ID: 7019193 VIRIN: 220122-N-NO874-1118 Resolution: 6000x2950 Size: 1.01 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.