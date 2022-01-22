Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    220122-N-NO874-1118 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 11)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 02:24
    Photo ID: 7019193
    VIRIN: 220122-N-NO874-1118
    Resolution: 6000x2950
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

