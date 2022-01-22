The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220122-N-YP095-1033 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Michael Benedict, from Tucson, Arizona, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, inspects a panel of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2022