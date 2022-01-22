220122-N-PA358-1017 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Keante Benjamin, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, uses a torch to cut a pipe in the repair shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

