220122-N-JR318-1041 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class James Gracey, from Mexico, New York, replaces a transformer for a generator converter unit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

