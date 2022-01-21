220121-N-PG226-1027 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 21, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) transits alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a simulated replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 21, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

