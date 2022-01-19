An injured volunteer is treated during a mass casualty exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The exercise involved a three vehicle collision with simulated injuries and 19 volunteers acting as if they were in the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 12:36
|Photo ID:
|7018188
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-ZB805-0347
|Resolution:
|5849x3899
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT