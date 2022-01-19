An injured volunteer is treated during a mass casualty exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The exercise involved a three vehicle collision with simulated injuries and 19 volunteers acting as if they were in the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:36 Photo ID: 7018188 VIRIN: 220119-F-ZB805-0347 Resolution: 5849x3899 Size: 3.43 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.