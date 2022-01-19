20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise

An Airman assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department carries an injured volunteer out of a car crash during a mass casualty training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The purpose of the mass casualty exercise was to enhance and build on each agency's readiness and posture for quick response emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

