U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Cozart, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, assesses the triage area for critical patients during a mass casualty exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The purpose of the exercise was to enhance and build on each agency's readiness capabilities for quick response emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:36 Photo ID: 7018187 VIRIN: 220119-F-ZB805-0250 Resolution: 5739x3826 Size: 3.26 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.