    20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 10 of 12]

    20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Cozart, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, assesses the triage area for critical patients during a mass casualty exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The purpose of the exercise was to enhance and build on each agency's readiness capabilities for quick response emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:36
    Photo ID: 7018187
    VIRIN: 220119-F-ZB805-0250
    Resolution: 5739x3826
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

