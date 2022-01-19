Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 7 of 12]

    20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Emergency response personnel perform triage on injured volunteers during a mass casualty training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The exercise involved a three vehicle collision with simulated injuries and 19 volunteers acting as if they were in the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:36
    Photo ID: 7018184
    VIRIN: 220119-F-ZB805-0186
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    20FW
    20ces
    Weaselreadiness
    20msg
    ShawReady
    trainingexercise

