Emergency response personnel perform triage on injured volunteers during a mass casualty training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The two-day exercise was designed to test and enhance the capabilities of multiple emergency response personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 12:36
|Photo ID:
|7018182
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-ZB805-0145
|Resolution:
|5630x3753
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
