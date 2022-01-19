Emergency response personnel perform triage on injured volunteers during a mass casualty training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The two-day exercise was designed to test and enhance the capabilities of multiple emergency response personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:36 Photo ID: 7018182 VIRIN: 220119-F-ZB805-0145 Resolution: 5630x3753 Size: 5.75 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Fighter Wing conducts mass casualty exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.