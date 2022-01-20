379th AEW Maintains Readiness

A U.S. Air Force firefighter from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron specialist sits on a fire truck after responding to the initial alert notification during a readiness response effort at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Airmen assigned to this career field deal with a myriad of situations from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

