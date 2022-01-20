Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 7 of 9]

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness

    QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force military working dog, Cconchita, makes eye contact with his handler, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Anthony Story, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron MWD handler, in preparation to receive his chew toy while guarding a building during a readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Cconchita, who is two years old, is trained in law enforcement to work alongside his human partner in defending the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7017807
    VIRIN: 220120-F-BE432-0380
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379 AEW
    Canine
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog
    Readiness
    Training

