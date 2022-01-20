U.S. Air Force military working dog, Cconchita, makes eye contact with his handler, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Anthony Story, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron MWD handler, in preparation to receive his chew toy while guarding a building during a readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Cconchita, who is two years old, is trained in law enforcement to work alongside his human partner in defending the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7017807 VIRIN: 220120-F-BE432-0380 Resolution: 5268x3512 Size: 4.33 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.