379th AEW Maintains Readiness

A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management specialist opens a suspicious package during a readiness response effort at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Maintaining an active readiness posture enables members within the Grand Slam Wing with the necessary proficiency to respond to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

Date Taken: 01.20.2022
Location: QA