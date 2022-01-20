Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 8 of 9]

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness

    QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management specialist opens a suspicious package during a readiness response effort at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Maintaining an active readiness posture enables members within the Grand Slam Wing with the necessary proficiency to respond to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7017808
    VIRIN: 220120-F-BE432-0411
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Management
    379 AEW
    HAZMAT
    CBRN
    Readiness
    Training

