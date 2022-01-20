Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 4 of 9]

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness

    QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen, Kushod Tucker and Shaquil Patterson, 379th Expeditionary Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering technicians, discuss their next steps when responding to a simulated hazardous material scene at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. During this readiness scenario, members assessed the scene and performed steps as outlined within their checklists to maintain an active posture to prevail through any chemically based crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Location: QA
    379 AEW
    Bioenvironmental
    Hazmat
    Readiness
    Training
    Postured to Prevail

