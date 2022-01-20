379th AEW Maintains Readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen, Kushod Tucker and Shaquil Patterson, 379th Expeditionary Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering technicians, discuss their next steps when responding to a simulated hazardous material scene at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. During this readiness scenario, members assessed the scene and performed steps as outlined within their checklists to maintain an active posture to prevail through any chemically based crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

