    379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 6 of 9]

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness

    QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron walks away from a building after responding to an alert during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Airmen who serve as fire protection specialists are not limited to act solely on Air Force bases, they can also assist civilian departments when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7017806
    VIRIN: 220120-F-BE432-0309
    Resolution: 6603x4942
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Firefighter
    379 AEW
    Deterrence
    Readiness
    Training

