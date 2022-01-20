Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 5 of 9]

    379th AEW Maintains Readiness

    QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, talks on a radio during a readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Within the exercise security forces personnel cordoned the simulated hazardous site, blocked traffic from entering the contaminated area, and utilized the support of a military working dog to ensure the safety of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7017805
    VIRIN: 220120-F-BE432-0348
    Resolution: 7541x5027
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    379 AEW
    Cops
    Security Forces
    Readiness
    Training

