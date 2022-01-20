A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, talks on a radio during a readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Within the exercise security forces personnel cordoned the simulated hazardous site, blocked traffic from entering the contaminated area, and utilized the support of a military working dog to ensure the safety of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Mahalia Frost)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7017805 VIRIN: 220120-F-BE432-0348 Resolution: 7541x5027 Size: 4.86 MB Location: QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th AEW Maintains Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.