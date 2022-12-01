U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron simulate preparing a patient for evacuation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. This rope method is used to rescue a patient who may be stranded on a mountain, collapsed building or another hard-to-reach location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 19:32 Photo ID: 7017471 VIRIN: 220112-F-EM877-1127 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 18.76 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.