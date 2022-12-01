U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron simulate preparing a patient for evacuation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. This rope method is used to rescue a patient who may be stranded on a mountain, collapsed building or another hard-to-reach location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7017471
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-EM877-1127
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|18.76 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
