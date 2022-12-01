31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron prepare a simulated patient for a rope training drill at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. High-angle rope rescues are one of many methods used by pararescuemen to recover patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

