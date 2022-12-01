31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron prepares a rock wall edge with canvas protection at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. Protecting the edges of cliffs decreases the likelihood of ropes tearing during use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

