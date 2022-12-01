U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron secure ropes to a simulated patient for ascension at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. Pararescuemen must be proficient in several knot tying techniques and rope systems to ensure safety during these operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7017470
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-EM877-1070
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|21.75 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
