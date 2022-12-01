31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron secure ropes to a simulated patient for ascension at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. Pararescuemen must be proficient in several knot tying techniques and rope systems to ensure safety during these operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

