    31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training [Image 3 of 8]

    31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron prepare a simulated patient to ascend a rock wall at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. Training with simulated patients prepare pararescuemen for real-life emergency rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 19:32
    Photo ID: 7017468
    VIRIN: 220112-F-EM877-1059
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 19.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rappel
    pararescue
    rope training
    31st RQS

