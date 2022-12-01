Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training [Image 7 of 8]

    31st RQS practices life-saving skills with rope training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron practices lowering a simulated patient down a rock wall at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. A protective harness is used to secure patients during ascension and descension of elevated surfaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 19:32
    Photo ID: 7017472
    VIRIN: 220112-F-EM877-1153
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 23.47 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    rappel
    pararescue
    rope training
    31st RQS

