220119-N-XN177-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 idles on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during night flight operations Jan, 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

