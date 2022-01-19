220119-N-CM110-2023 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) -- Sailors chain down an F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 14:13 Photo ID: 7016941 VIRIN: 220119-N-CM110-2023 Resolution: 5075x3383 Size: 918.27 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 [Image 10 of 10], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.