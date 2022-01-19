Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck [Image 7 of 10]

    Flight Deck

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220119-N-CM110-2095 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) -- Sailors man the flight deck during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 14:13
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    This work, Flight Deck [Image 10 of 10], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

