220119-N-CM110-1153 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) -- Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Tionne Wright, from Bridgeport, Conn., prepares lunch in the wardroom galley aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7016940
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-CM110-1154
|Resolution:
|5104x3403
|Size:
|934.67 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Underway Messdecks [Image 10 of 10], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
