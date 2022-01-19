220119-N-CM110-2042 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) -- A Marine prepares to refuel an F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7016944
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-CM110-2042
|Resolution:
|4143x2762
|Size:
|879.88 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35B [Image 10 of 10], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
