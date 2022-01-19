220119-N-TT639-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) -- An MH-60S helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lands on the flight deck during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 14:13 Photo ID: 7016943 VIRIN: 220119-N-TT639-1019 Resolution: 1400x1000 Size: 618.07 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.