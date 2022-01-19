Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 5 of 10]

    Flight Operations

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220119-N-TT639-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2022) -- An MH-60S helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lands on the flight deck during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 19. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

