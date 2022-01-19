U.S. Marine Corps Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, visit the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. During their visit, Kilo Marines explored different eras of the Marine Corps, and learned how it has evolved. These new Marines learned about where the Marine Corps’ traditions originated. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 Photo ID: 7016058 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US This work, Kilo Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS