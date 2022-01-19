Kilo Company Museum Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, visit the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. During their visit, Kilo Marines explored different eras of the Marine Corps, and learned how it has evolved. These new Marines learned about where the Marine Corps’ traditions originated. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
