    Kilo Company Museum Visit [Image 5 of 6]

    Kilo Company Museum Visit

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A docent with the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD), presents a display to new Marines at MCRD, Jan. 19, 2022. Docents are the volunteers who are responsible for education their guests on the history of the Marine Corps. During their visit, Kilo Marines explored different eras of the Marine Corps, and learned how it has evolved. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

