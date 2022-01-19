Kilo Company Museum Visit

A docent with the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD), presents a display to new Marines at MCRD, Jan. 19, 2022. Docents are the volunteers who are responsible for education their guests on the history of the Marine Corps. During their visit, Kilo Marines explored different eras of the Marine Corps, and learned how it has evolved. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

