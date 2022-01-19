U.S. Marine Corps Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, visit the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. New Marines were allowed an hour to receive a tour in the museum. This time was earned after earning the title “Marine.” During their visit, new Marines learn about where the Marine Corps began and all the years leading up to present day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:14 Photo ID: 7016054 VIRIN: 220119-M-CI314-1010 Resolution: 3899x2599 Size: 1.3 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.