    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Museum Visit [Image 2 of 6]

    Kilo Company Museum Visit

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, visit the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. New Marines were allowed an hour to receive a tour in the museum. This time was earned after earning the title “Marine.” During their visit, new Marines learn about where the Marine Corps began and all the years leading up to present day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:14
    Photo ID: 7016054
    VIRIN: 220119-M-CI314-1010
    Resolution: 3899x2599
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

