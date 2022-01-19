Kilo Company Museum Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, visit the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. New Marines were allowed an hour to receive a tour from the docents. Docents are the volunteers who work at the museum, helping educate their guests on the Marine Corps’ history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

