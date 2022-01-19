Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Museum Visit [Image 1 of 6]

    Kilo Company Museum Visit

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, visit the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. New Marines were allowed an hour to receive a tour from the docents. Docents are the volunteers who work at the museum, helping educate their guests on the Marine Corps’ history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:14
    Photo ID: 7016053
    VIRIN: 220119-M-CI314-1005
    Resolution: 4712x3141
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Museum Visit
    Kilo Company Museum Visit
    Kilo Company Museum Visit
    Kilo Company Museum Visit
    Kilo Company Museum Visit
    Kilo Company Museum Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT