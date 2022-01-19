Kilo Company Museum Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, visit the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. New Marines were allowed an hour to receive a tour in the museum. During this time, Kilo Marines learned about the Marine Corps and the importance of where our traditions came from. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

